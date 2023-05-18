Still estranged. Jon Gosselin made the heartbreaking revelation that he hasn’t spoken to his two eldest children, twins Mady and Cara, in nine years.

“The last time I spoke to Mady and Cara was 2014,” Jon, 46, told The U.S. Sun on Thursday, May 18, adding, “I periodically text Mady and Cara to see if I get a response and at this point, I’ve never heard from them.”

The 22 year olds will soon be graduating from college, and Jon revealed, “Sadly, I am not attending,” their ceremonies. Both girls left their native Pennsylvania to go to college in New York State. Mady will be graduating from Syracuse University while Cara will be doing the same at Fordham University.

Jon’s ex-wife Kate Gosselin has maintained a tight relationship with the twins. In an October 2019 Instagram post showing her daughters holding up signs with their names as to how to tell them apart, the former TLC star gushed about her feelings for Mady and Cara.

“I love these kids fiercely … and I don’t apologize for my tears. Times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them,” Kate began.

“Despite it all, they’ve turned out to be such wonderful amazing human beings. I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them!” she added without making direct reference to who was trying to “destroy” them.

The last time the twins spoke publicly about their dad was in 2016. “He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady told People, adding, “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.” She also claimed that their father “doesn’t even know us.”

Cara revealed, “I wouldn’t even know what to say about him.”

Jon is still estranged from four of his sextuplets he shares with Kate, although he is close with kids Collin and Hannah. The two lived with their father through their late middle school and high school years.

The DJ took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to all six of the children on May 11, 2023, showing a throwback photo of Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah, posing together when they were youngsters.

HAPPY 19th BIRTHDAY to all my Kids!! I love you all so much!!” Jon wrote in the caption.