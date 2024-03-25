Delana Boyer made an impression on My 600-Lb. Life fans when she forced TLC to break their cardinal rule and get involved during an emergency. Where is Delana today after filming concluded?

Where Is Delana Boyer Now?

While Delana hasn’t shared much about her life on social media, her Facebook page states that she currently lives in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The reality star previously worked as a medical receptionist at Mission Health from 2016 until 2018, though she doesn’t have any current jobs listed on her profile.

Delana’s current weight is also not currently known. However, she appears to be slimmer and happy in her recent photos.

While she hasn’t shared much about her personal life, Delana did reflect on the filming experience before her episode aired in March 2024. “So by now pretty much everyone who knows me knows that I have filmed an episode for TLC’s hit show My 600-Lb Life. The time [has] finally come for it to air!” she wrote via Facebook at the time. “While watching, please remember that I am a real person, that this is really my life, that this was the lowest point in my life, and that I am beginning to live again! I am still a work in progress, I’m not where I want to be, but I’m not where I [used] to be either!”

“Now I did fall and that will be in the show … even though I fell, keep watching while I get back up and keep going!!!” Delana added.

When Did Delana Boyer Make Her ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Debut?

The North Carolina native made her reality TV debut during the third episode of season 12, which aired on March 20, 2024.

Fans learned that Delana – who weighed 646 pounds – didn’t leave her house because of her weight and needed help moving around. “The first thought that I have when I open my eyes is I made it to another day,” she admitted. “I didn’t die in my sleep.”

Delana explained she started working with resident surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, who is also known as Dr. Now, amid her weight loss journey. She was approved for bariatric surgery when she dropped to 578 pounds.

The TV personality weighed 539 pounds at the time of the procedure and was expected to lose 20 pounds a month. Delana’s episode ended with her appearing more comfortable while walking with her husband, James.

Courtesy of Delana Boyer/Facebook

What Happened to Delana Boyer on ‘My 600-Lb. Life’?

Delana and James took a road trip to Houston, Texas, to see Dr. Now during the March 20, 2024, episode. However, the trip quickly turned scary when her car broke down only fifty miles into the trip.

“We are stuck in the middle of the f–king road,” she said as several cars drove past their minivan in the middle of a busy highway.

A title card then appeared on the screen to explain that the camera crew “broke their own rule of never intervening” to help push Delana to safety, as she was unable to get out of the vehicle due to her limited mobility.