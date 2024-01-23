Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice still loves living large even though her fortune today is a fraction of what it was before legal woes and a prison stint. Fans are wondering what her net worth is following her career comeback and lavish lifestyle.

What Is Teresa Giudice’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Teresa had a fortune of $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In comparison, her costar, sister-in-law and arch-enemy Melissa Gorga is worth $3 million per the site, while fellow costar Jennifer Aydin has a whopping $11 million net worth.

How Does Teresa Giudice Make Money?

Teresa is an original cast member of RHONJ, which debuted on Bravo in ​May 2009. She’s been with the show every season except for when she served 11 months in prison for fraud in 2015. Today, Teresa reportedly earns $1.1 million per season and is one of the highest paid Housewives in the franchise.

In the beginning, Tre was paid a pittance of what she makes today. During an April 2023 episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast, she revealed she was offered $25,000 for the first season and was forced to pay for much of what was filmed, including elaborate parties, out of her own pocketbook.

“When we started, we had to pay for everything. Sometimes you could get things here or there, like they give you a discount, or if they do it pro bono, then you advertise them or something like that – but nothing’s for free,” she explained.

Over the years, Teresa has appeared on a host of reality shows, including Dancing With the Stars, The Celebrity Apprentice to the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girl’s Trip.

Tre is a published author, as she has four cookbooks to her name including 2010’s Skinny Italian, 2011’s Fabulicious, 2012’s Fabulicious: Fast and Fit and 2013’s Fabulicious: On the Grill. She’s also written two memoirs, 2016’s Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again and 2017’s Standing Strong.

What Financial Setbacks Has Teresa Giudice Faced?

Teresa and then-husband Joe Giudice declared bankruptcy in 2009, claiming they were $11 million in debt. In 2018, her bankruptcy case was dismissed — but she was still ordered to pay restitution to the IRS and New Jersey’s department of treasury.

In 2013, Teresa and Joe were indicted on 39 counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications. The following year, the pair made a deal with federal prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty to 41 counts of fraud. Teresa received a sentence of 15 months in prison, of which she served 11 months followed by four months of house arrest. She and Joe were also ordered to pay $414,000 in restitution.

In January 2024, the Bravolebrity revealed she made a deal with the paparazzi for the first photos of her being released from prison on December 23, 2015, as a publication wanted exclusive rights.

“The only time [I made a deal] was when I got out of jail,” Teresa told the “Hollywood Raw Podcast.” She added, “They wanted the first photo, and I did it. I was like, ‘If they’re going to get it anyway, I might as well make money off of it.’”

What Is Teresa Giudice’s Husband Luis Ruelas’ Net Worth?

The businessman is worth a reported $2 million. He and Teresa married on August 6, 2023, in a lavish ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, in front of more than 200 guests.