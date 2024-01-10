Melissa Gorga opened up about her “new normal” with her estranged sister-in-law Teresa Giudice while attending the Lift premiere on Monday, January 8. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted that there isn’t going to be “more drama” between the ladies on season 14 of the Bravo show.

“We don’t even, like, look at each other,” Melissa, 44, told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it just is what it is. I always say it’s unfortunate. I’ll never be, like, happy about that. But we’re all living and we’re happy and sometimes things just need to take its course. Right now that’s definitely how it is.”

Melissa is married to Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga. The siblings have had ups and downs for years and came to blows in 2022 ahead of Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. Melissa and Joe, 44, decided not to attend the nuptials at the last minute after they had a blowout fight with Teresa, 41, while filming season 13 of RHONJ.

Months of tension led to the explosive argument, which stemmed from Teresa telling Joe about a rumor that Melissa kissed another man. Tensions rose during the show’s reunion when Teresa accused her brother and sister-in-law of being the reason that she went to prison for fraud in 2015.

In December 2023, Melissa exclusively told In Touch that it was “not an easy navigation” to start filming with Teresa again when cameras started rolling on season 14 of RHONJ. However, both parties have said that they don’t plan on reconciling.

“My parents are not here anymore,” Teresa pointed out while attending BravoCon in November 2023. “So, no. First of all, I’m living this journey and I’m all about family and respect and trust. Sorry. That chapter is closed with my brother unfortunately. It really is.”

In her own statement at BravoCon, Melissa added, “When something is really toxic and doesn’t work for you and it makes you uncomfortable, you don’t need to force yourself to be around it. It’s OK to let something go. I am protecting my peace. We should all protect our peace. I think that’s a wonderful thing and everyone should do that.”

A premiere date for season 14 of RHONJ has not been confirmed, but Melissa said she thinks that fans can expect the show to return in the spring. She also revealed that the cast has already finished filming for the upcoming season.