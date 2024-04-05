Rebel Wilson has made viewers laugh for years thanks to her hilarious performances in films such as Pitch Perfect, How To Be Single and Bridesmaids. Her jovial personality on screen seemingly matches off screen, but her memoir, Rebel Rising, cast a new light on her years in Hollywood. Amid its release and her feuds with celebs including Sacha Baron Cohen and Adele, fans are wondering about Rebel’s net worth and how much money she has in the bank.

What Is Rebel Wilson’s Net Worth?

Rebel has a net worth of $22 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It is likely that her bank account will receive a boost thanks to the 2024 release of her memoir, Rebel Rising.

How Does Rebel Wilson Make Money?

The Australian actress makes money thanks to her film and television appearances, beginning her Hollywood career in 2007 alongside Nicolas Cage in Ghost Rider. She moved to Los Angeles in 2011, and started collecting a paycheck thanks to her acting jobs, but she didn’t collect nearly as much as fans might have thought in her early years in movies.

How Much Money Did Rebel Wilson Make for ‘Bridesmaids’?

Though Rebel was a standout performer in the hit 2011 film Bridesmaids, she did not collect a big paycheck for the role. In fact, according to her own recollections in Rebel Rising, she only got paid $3,500 for the flick. The money, as it turns out, didn’t even go into her bank account.

“I got paid $3,500 for Bridesmaids, a fee that I then had to pay directly to the Screen Actors Guild to join the union,” Rebel wrote in her book. “So really, I got paid nothing. That didn’t matter to me. The experience was everything!”

Indeed it was, because Bridesmaids helped Rebel land bigger roles, including her hilarious take on character Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect.

How Much Money Did Rebel Wilson Get Paid for ‘Pitch Perfect’?

Once Bridesmaids hit the theaters, Rebel was flooded with offers and booked six gigs within two weeks of its release. One of them was Pitch Perfect, the hilarious collegiate a cappella film that boosted Rebel to new heights of success.

The standout actress revealed in her book that she made $64,000 for the first film, released in 2012, and put Rebel in the negotiating position. When the second Pitch Perfect hit theaters in 2015 and became the biggest movie musical opening of all time, Rebel haggled her pay and scored a $10 million paycheck for the third installment.

Her big payday wasn’t without a fight, however, and Rebel had to go to producers to convince them to include the original cast in the third film. “None of us original Bellas were happy about this,” she wrote, but later added. “Cue the big bucks. Girl power!”

What Is Rebel Wilson’s Book About?

In addition to detailing her career in Hollywood, the paychecks she negotiated and the ways in which she navigated the pressures of acting, Rebel also included details about her childhood, interactions with other celebrities and information about her personal life in her book. Amid its pages, she recalled working with Sacha, the infamous Borat star, and claimed that he asked her to “stick [her] finger up [his] butt.”

Valeriano Di Domenico/Getty Images for ZFF

“Look, I’ll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it’ll be a really funny bit,” he allegedly told her while they worked together on the 2016 action-comedy The Brothers Grimsby.

Rebel stuck to her convictions amid the book’s release and called Sacha an “a–hole,” while the comedian clapped back at her claims.

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” Sacha’s rep told TMZ.