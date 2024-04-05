Sacha Baron Cohen and Wife Isla Fisher to Divorce: Statement

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher revealed they secretly split in 2023 and plan to divorce in a social media announcement on Friday, April 5.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” they said in statements posted to their respective Instagram Stories.

“We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy,” the former couple added.

The pair initially met at a party in Isla’s native Australia in 2002, and the Borat star knew he found “The One” for him. “She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did,” Sacha, 52, told The New York Times in October 2020.

Sacha and Isla, 48, got engaged in 2004 but didn’t marry until March 2010. They welcomed daughter Olive in 2007, followed by the birth of a second daughter, Elula, meaning “August” in Hebrew, in the summer of 2010 following a secret pregnancy. In 2015, the duo welcomed their third child and only son, Montgomery.

The Wedding Crashers star converted to Judaism before their nuptials. “I will definitely have a Jewish wedding just to be with Sacha. I would do anything — move into any religion — to be united in marriage with him,” Isla told The Evening Standard ahead of their ceremony.

Getty Images

Sacha opened up about the ultra-private nature of their French wedding in a 2021 interview with The New York Times.

“We had a secret wedding in Paris,” he said. “The ruse was that it was my father’s 70th birthday and that he was a famous chef in England. That was how we avoided having photographers at the wedding. I trained him up to be in character. He said that his favorite dish that he created was L’oeuf Scrambled.”

Isla had remained curiously silent as Sacha recently battled actress Rebel Wilson over claims in her memoir, Rebel Rising, that he was a “massive a–hole” to her while they filmed the 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsby.

Ahead of the book’s April 2 release, Rebel, 44, claimed Sacha threatened her with legal action.

“I will not be silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The a–hole​ I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.” the Pitch Perfect star shared in a March 24 Instagram story.

His rep fired back, “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” telling TMZ on March 25.