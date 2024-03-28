In her new memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson claimed that Adele is uncomfortable around her because of her weight.

“Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” Rebel, 44, wrote in her new memoir, Rebel Rising. “There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another … I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her.”

According to the Bridesmaids star, at the “few events” in which she and the “Rolling in the Deep” artist, 35, were both in attendance, Adele “always quickly turns away” when Rebel approaches.

“As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds. That she didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy,’” she continued, referring to her iconic character from the Pitch Perfect series.

Rebel got her start by playing “the fat funny girl, making self-deprecating jokes” in films such as Bridesmaids and How to Be Single, but lost 80 pounds during her “Year of Health” in 2020.

“There’s a lot of pressure on women, especially younger women, to conform to the thin body image. Not everyone can be that way and no one should be ashamed of how they look or suffer bullying and other forms of abuse because of their size and shape,” she told the Associated Press in 2019.

She later opened up about how turning 40 made her change her lifestyle. “I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious. I was going all around the world jet-setting everywhere, and eating a ton of sugar. That was kind of my vice,” she shared via Instagram in March 2020. “Am I glad that I did it? Yeah… the goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size.”

Adele, for her part, shared a similar sentiment surrounding her weight loss.

“It was never about losing weight,” Adele explained to British Vogue. “It was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.”

“People are shocked because I didn’t share my ‘journey,’” she continued. “I couldn’t give a flying f–k. I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body.”