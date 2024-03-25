Sacha Baron Cohen has slammed Rebel Wilson‘s claims that he was an “a–hole” to her and tried to stop her writing about him in her new memoir, where she devoted an entire chapter to her awful experience working with a former costar whom she later identified as the Borat actor.

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” Sacha’s rep told TMZ on Monday, March 25.

The day prior, Rebel, 44, posted an Instagram Story where she made the revelation, “I will not be silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The a–hole​ I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.” The Pitch Perfect star’s memoir, Rebel Rising, is set for release on April 2.

Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Rebel and Sacha, 52, worked tother on the 2016 action-comedy The Brothers Grimsby.

Prior to naming Sacha, the Australia native took to her Instagram Stories on March 23, telling followers, “‘Now the a–hole is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.”

Rebel had previously told fans in a March 15 Instagram video that her experience with one unpleasant costar is what led her to adopt her policy of not working with “a–holes.”​​

“Do you want to know why I have a ‘no ​a–holes policy now with people I work with? Well, it’s all in the book. When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no a–hole policy, that means like, yeah, I don’t work with a–holes,'” she said while adopting an American accent. “I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical.”

“But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry. Because I worked with a massive a–hole, and, yeah, now I definitely have an a–holes policy. Chapter on said a–hole – it is chapter 23,” she continued while letting out a huge sigh, adding, “That guy was a massive a–hole.”

Rebel previously claimed the ways Sacha made her uncomfortable in a 2014 radio interview, as reported by Variety.

“Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious,’” the actress described. “On the last day, I thought I’d obviously won the argument and he got a body double to do the naked scene.”

Rebel then alleged that for the final scene in the movie, Sacha asked her “stick your finger up my butt.” She said that was never in the script but claimed he told her, “Look, I’ll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it’ll be a really funny bit.”