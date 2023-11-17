Singer Cassie is known for her high-profile romance with ex-boyfriend Sean Combs, a.k.a. P. Diddy, however, the R&B singer found her happily ever after much later with her husband, Alex Fine.

The “Official Girl” singer met Alex through her ex and fans are curious about who the personal trainer is.

Who Is Cassie’s Husband Alex Fine?

Alex is a professional bull rider, model and fitness enthusiast. He is also the founder of Almost Home, an online platform dedicated to helping others through fitness and wellness.

“What you can expect from us is a community based platform connecting you with the best trainers, coaches, yoga instructors, nutritionists, life coaches, therapists, and entrepreneurs,” the official website states. “Fitness and wellness programs for a healthy body, expert advice and shared stories to inspire your mind, and some top tier gear to keep you looking good and stay motivated while you’re working towards your individual goals.”

How Did Cassie and Alex Fine Meet?

Cassie’s ex-boyfriend, Diddy, initially hired Alex to be her personal trainer. After Diddy and Cassie’s 2018 split, Alex and Cassie went Instagram official with their relationship in January 2019.

A source told People that Diddy believed “there was absolutely overlap” between the two relationships. “Cassie wanted a personal trainer, so Diddy hired Alex for her,” an insider claimed that month. “Then Cassie and Alex started hooking up before her relationship with Diddy was over.”

When Did Cassie and Alex Get Married?

Cassie and Alex got engaged in August 2019, two months after they revealed they were expecting their first child. The pair tied the knot two weeks later in an intimate Malibu ceremony.

Do Cassie and Alex Fine Have Kids?

Alex and Cassie welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Frankie Fine, on December 6, 2019. The pair welcomed baby No. 2, daughter Sunny Cinco, in March 2021.

Getty Images

How Has Diddy Reacted to Cassie’s New Romance?

Diddy seemingly referenced his ex in the June 2022 release of his single “Gotta Move On.”

“You found a new man, so I gotta move on/Guess you got a new agenda, with someone you barely know,” the “Last Night” rapper declared on the track. “I won’t say you’re wrong/Guess you had to move on.”

Hours later, Alex seemingly threw shade toward Diddy via his Instagram Stories after sharing a link to an “LGBT” foundation.

“Happy Pride to all my LGBTQ+ friends,” Alex wrote with a link to an “LGBT foundation” while hinting at the Bad Boy Mogul’s recent release. “Attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON. Along with other resources.”