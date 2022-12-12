Together or not? After Sean “Diddy” Combs welcomed his seventh child, a daughter named Love Sean Combs, with Dana Tran, fans are wondering if he and rapper Yung Miami are still together. Keep reading to find out if Diddy and Yung Miami are still dating.

Who Is Yung Miami?

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, rose to fame as a member of rap duo City Girls alongside member JT, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson. Some of the duo’s most popular hits include “Act Up,” “Twerk” ft. Cardi B, “Good Love” ft. Usher, “Twerkulator” and “Good Love.”

She also hosts a podcast titled “Caresha Please,” in which she interviews some of the biggest names in hip-hop and entertainment and has “wild and unfiltered conversations about their lives, careers, relationships and much more.”

Are Diddy and Yung Miami Still Dating?

Yung Miami opened up about her relationship with Diddy while speaking to XXL in September 2022.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” she explained to the outlet at the time. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

The “Rodeo” artist went on to say that she and the Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy star “see other people” outside of each other, noting, “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating.”

Diddy has also been featured on Yung Miami’s Instagram multiple times. In a November 2022 post, the rapper celebrated Diddy’s milestone achievement after his new single, “Gotta Move On,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart and the R&B Airplay Mediabase, per Billboard.

“Congratulations on going #1 @diddy !!! Well deserved I’m so proud of you, your hard work and dedication never go unnoticed KEEP INSPIRING,” she captioned a sultry snap of the two.

What Did Yung Miami Say About the Birth of Diddy’s Daughter?

While Yung Miami has yet to directly address the news that Diddy welcomed his seventh child – who was born on October 15, 2022, in Newport Beach, California, according to the birth certificate – she posted an array of tweets seemingly alluding to the situation in December 2022.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE B—H LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b—h!” read one tweet, while another said: “Diddy won’t even look half of y’all b—hes way! Majority off y’all praying upon a falling star b—h plssssssss!!!!!!!”

The rapper also seemingly responded to Twitter users who were calling her out about the tweets, writing, “I’m tryna figure out when was I mad or having a mental breakdown. I’m in lala land with my feet up smelling my flowers. Y’all mad. You the one screaming at your screen calling me out my name ponk [punk]!” She later added in a separate tweet: “I like bad boys no hoe s–t.”

Reps for Diddy and Yung Miami did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.