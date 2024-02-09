O.J. Simpson has addressed reports that he’s in hospice care after multiple media outlets reported he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas.

“Hospice?! Hospice?! You talking about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there,” O.J., 76, said with a laugh in a Friday, February 9, post on X while sitting in the driver’s seat of his SUV. He didn’t directly address the reports about having cancer.

The former NFL star added, “In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas, so all is well.”

This isn’t the first time O.J. has had to address health issues in recent months. In July 2023, reports surfaced that he suffered a heart attack and needed to have a stent placed in the organ.

He took to X with a video titled, “I didn’t realize I had a heart attack until I read it in the news today,” on July 7, 2023. “Maybe I had a heart attack and didn’t know it,” he said with a laugh while adding, “I thought a heart attack would feel a lot worse than whatever this is,” referring to his seemingly good health.

O.J. has been living in Las Vegas ever since he was released from a Nevada prison on October 1, 2017, after serving nine years behind bars for armed robbery and kidnapping. It stemmed from a 2007 arrest where he allegedly broke into a Las Vegas hotel room with a group of armed men to steal memorabilia, which he later claimed had been stolen from him.

A jury found O.J. guilty on all 12 charges related to the incident on October 3, 2008. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison, but eligible for parole after nine years. He was granted parole on July 20, 2017 and walked free three months later.

The former NFL star was previously acquitted in double murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 2005. Ron’s father, Fred Goldman, sued O.J. in civil court for the wrongful death of his son and Nicole, and in 1997, a jury unanimously found him liable for the charges related to the deaths, awarding the Goldman family $33.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages, although the former athlete never paid any money towards the judgement.

O.J. joined X, then known as Twitter, in June 2019 to give fans updates about his life, while including his opinions about NFL games as well as his beloved sport of golf.