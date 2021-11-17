What happens in Vegas? The Challenge alum Nelson Thomas was “sucker-punched” and knocked out by a man in Las Vegas who spotted the reality TV star talking to his wife. The news comes two years after his off-again, on-again girlfriend, Angela Babicz, described him as “toxic” and claimed he repeatedly cheated on her.

“To make a long story short, [I] was in Las Vegas and was [sucker-punched and] kicked in the face because the guy was trying steal my jewerly,” Thomas, 33, shared on Instagram on November 11.

The alleged assailant, Kevin Dixon, was taken into custody following the August 29th incident and charged with battery, theft, robbery and grand larceny, all felonies, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

Police have viewed footage backing up the claims of the attack, however, Dixon informed officers he attacked the TV personality because Thomas was talking to his wife.

The Ex on the Beach alum said he had met a woman at ARIA Resort & Casino and was speaking with her in the valet area — the next thing he was aware of was a person waking him up and informing him he had been punched in the face and his chain had been stolen, according to the police report obtained by TMZ. Police who saw the video of the incident say they saw Thomas speaking with the woman before the initial punch, which knocked him out and landed him on the ground, and that the assailant punched him a second time.

Nelson Thomas/Instagram

“[Yes,] the police caught him but I was left with a broken nose,” Thomas shared on Instagram. “It was so swollen that no doctor wanted to see me until the swelling went down.”

Dixon, while admitting to the attack, said it wasn’t for the star’s jewelry — it was because he was “jealous, mad and drunk,” cops said, according to the outlet.

Thomas had been talking to Dixon’s wife on an elevator but when Dixon walked off, his wife had stayed on to continue to speak to the actor. After the man lost sight of his wife, he attempted to text and call her before ultimately finding her at the valet, where he attacked Thomas.

Dixon was arrested for battery and grand larceny.

Thomas has been painted as more than a flirt during his stints on The Challenge and Ex on the Beach, where he met Babicz.

“He was cheating on me while we were filming Ex on the Beach. I took him back, but of course, nothing has changed,” Babicz told Dr. Phil in October 2019, adding that she had broken up with him 20 to 30 times.

Thomas shared on his Instagram post a glowing recommendation of his plastic surgeon, Dr. Edward Chamata, as well as the process of the surgery. Chamata informed Thomas that there were only nasal bone fractures, meaning the nose had to be reset and Thomas had to wear a splint for two weeks.

“I did not know what I was going to do. I’m in the film industry, so this right here is everything to me,” Thomas explained in his Instagram video, gesturing to his face. “Look at me now, a few weeks later, nose looks like nothing even happened.”

Dixon was released on September 1 after posting bail. He is due back in court on January 18 for a preliminary hearing.