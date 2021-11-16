Ashley Mitchell’s sudden and shocking elimination from The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies may come as a surprise to viewers, yet some of the cast members like Devin Walker and Tori Deal are supporting MTV’s decision to give her the boot.

The on-screen drama spilled over onto social media after the Wednesday, November 10, episode showed Ashley being sent home for an undisclosed reason.

“Notice NOT A SINGLE PERSON including Amanda [Garcia] is coming to Ashley’s defense about why she was deactivated?” Devin wrote while first addressing Ashley’s departure on the November 10 episode in an Instagram Story post on Friday, November 12. “Think maybe that’s for a reason? Think maybe a troll account with Ashley’s face as the profile pic isn’t a good source of accurate info?”

While he was breaking his silence on the topic, Devin also shut down speculation that he, Josh Martinez or Logan Sampedro had anything “to do with the repercussions of her hurtful, ignorant and misguided actions.”

Since then, fans have continued digging for clues as to why Ashley was forced to make an early exit.

It remains unknown exactly what “rule” that Ashley broke, however, the Final Reckoning alum did tell fans in a tweet that she has been trying to “shake off depression and anxiety” since getting back home and has been taking anger management courses.

Devin explained his stance further during a new episode of the “Challenge Mania” podcast on Monday, November 15.

“The truth does not matter often, anymore. We have, as a society, put the truth to the side. We have instead gone on feelings,” he clarified. “Right now, a lot of people are feeling upset that they don’t have all the information, but it seems to them, by what they’ve pieced together, that Ashley was kicked off the show not for violence, but just for saying things. Then they go back throughout the years of the show and they’re like, ‘Well, this person said this, this person said this, they weren’t kicked off. This seems unfair. This seems like she’s being targeted, maybe because she’s a woman.’ I can guarantee you that is not the case.”

