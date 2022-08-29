Blink and you miss it! While the cameras caught plenty of action during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28, viewers watching from home may have missed out on some important moments.

The annual awards show was held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, while Jack Harlow, LL Cool J, and Nicki Minaj served as cohosts.

All three of the cohosts have been nominated at the awards show in the past. LL Cool J, 54, is a three-time nominee who won his first VMA in 1991 for best rap video for “Mama Said Knock You Out.” He was also the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997.

Meanwhile, Nicki, 39, has won five VMAs over the years and she was nominated in the best hip-hop video category on Sunday night. In addition to hosting, the “Super Bass” rapper was honored with the Video Vanguard Award. Past recipients of the prestigious award include Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

As for Jack, 24, the “First Class” rapper made his VMAs debut in 2020 when he was nominated in the song of the summer category for his hit “What’s Poppin.” Just two years later, Jack, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar tied for being the most nominated artists of the night with seven nods each.

During the 2021 awards show, Jack and Lil Nas X, 23, teamed up to perform “Industry Baby” together. Jack solidified his star power on Sunday by taking the stage by himself for his first solo performance at the VMAs.

Throughout the awards show, fans watched some of their favorite musicians battle it out over the awards. Jack, Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo were all up for artist of the year.

Harry and Doja Cat each received six nominations, while Ed, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each earned five nods.

In addition to handing out awards that honored the best music videos of the year, the show also featured several memorable performances. Lizzo, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Måneskin, Kane Brown, Marshmello with Khalid and Panic! At the Disco all took the stage to perform throughout the night.

Keep scrolling to see the moments you might have missed during the VMAs.