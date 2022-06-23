First class life! Jack Harlow has made quite the name for himself since releasing his debut album, Thats What They All Say, in 2020. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about the rapper’s net worth, job and more.

What Is Jack Harlow’s Net Worth?

Jack has an impressive net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Jack Harlow Get His Start in Music?

The “Way Out” rapper has been creating music well before he released his debut studio album.

Jack began rapping when he was 12 years old, while he and his middle school friend, Copelan Garvey, used a Guitar Hero microphone and a laptop to record songs. The friends turned their hobby into a business by selling their CD – entitled Rippin’ and Rappin’ – to their classmates at Highland Middle School in Kentucky.

When he was in the seventh grade, Jack got his hands on a professional microphone and made his first mixtape, Extra Credit, under the moniker “Mr. Harlow.” With the help of friends, he went on to work on two mixtapes.

Shutterstock

The “Dua Lipa” rapper released his first commercial EP, The Handsome Harlow, in November 2015. Despite still being a high school student, Jack began to perform at venues including Mercury Ballroom, Headliners, and the Haymarket Whiskey Bar. He even opened for Vince Staples during a Louisville concert.

One month after his high school graduation, the Kentucky native released the mixtape 18 in June 2016. Jack continued to drop singles and began to book gigs at festivals including South by Southwest, Bonnaroo Music Festival and the Forecastle Festival.

However, his road to success wasn’t always smooth sailing. He relocated to Atlanta in 2018 and began to work at a Chick-fil-A in the Georgia State University cafeteria to make ends meet.

The “First Class” hitmaker then met DJ Dream and signed onto his and Don Cannon‘s record label, Generation Now, in August 2018. Jack released a handful of singles and his first major mixtape, Loose, before releasing the EP Sweet Action in March 2020. The EP’s debut single, “Whats Poppin,” introduced Jack to a completely new fanbase and was widely shared on TikTok.

He came out with his debut full length studio album, Thats What They All Say, in December 2020, which was followed by his second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, in May 2022.

In addition to receiving commercial success, Jack has been nominated for a handful of awards. He earned a nod in the Best Rap Performance category at the 2021 Grammy Awards, as well as Album of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance nominations for his work on Lil Nas X’s Montero in 2022.

Is Jack Harlow Pursuing an Acting Career?

After proving himself as a rapper, Jack is now pursuing a career as an actor. It was announced in March 2022 that he will make his acting debut in a reboot of the 1992 film White Men Can’t Jump.

The original film’s star, Woody Harrelson, gave Jack his stamp of approval while speaking to Yahoo! in June 2022. “I feel great,” he said. “I think Jack’s probably gonna crush it. They’re gonna make a better movie than we made. I’m looking forward to watching it.”