What Ed Sheeran Said About Taylor Swift at the Grammys

Ed Sheeran may have been caught “Thinking Out Loud”!

After Taylor Swift won Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights at the 2024 Grammys, the “Shape of You” singer, 32, seemed less than enthusiastic about his friend’s win, and armchair lip readers didn’t hesitate to take a guess at what he said.

In response to a screen recording from the moment Taylor, 34, announced the release of her 11th studio album during her acceptance speech, two main camps emerged. One believed that Ed had called Taylor’s win and bombshell news “brilliant,” and the other thought he said “bulls–t.”

“I think he said brilliant. She did a recording with me,” one user weighed in.

Courtesy of X

“I think he said ‘Brilliant. Wow she didn’t even tell me,’” another speculated.

“Ed supports Taylor,” a third person insisted, referring to the performers’ longtime friendship. “Whatever he said it wasn’t nasty.”

Courtesy of X

Others laughed off the speculation entirely, with one humorously guessing he said, “Shall we go and have a beer?”

As it turns out, a more innocent reading is more likely, as Taylor and Ed seemed friendly as ever at a post-show party.

Courtesy of X

In one video shared by a fan on X, Taylor is seen playfully tousling the “Photograph” singer’s hair, suggesting there is no bad blood between them after all.

The duo even posed for photos together throughout the night. In one, Taylor cradled Ed’s chin in her gloved hands as he grinned.

In addition to their well-documented friendship, with the pair often sitting together at award shows, Ed and Taylor have quite a history of professional collaborations.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor

Taylor’s 2017 song “End Game,” her Red (Taylor’s Version) vault track “Run,” and perhaps most notably, her 2012 song “Everything Has Changed” all featured Ed. Ten years after their first collaboration, in February 2022, the “Castle on the Hill” singer released his own track with Taylor, “The Joker and the Queen,” which Taylor admitted made her feel reflective of her friendship with him.

“Congrats @teddyphotos!! This video makes me think of our friendship all these years,” Taylor wrote via Instagram Stories when the video for the song was released.

And Taylor wasn’t the only one who looked back fondly on their friendship so far.

“Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now, I’m so so honored to have her on this song,” Ed shared via Instagram at the time. “Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life.”