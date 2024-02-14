Fans got to know Mary Cooper when she made her TLC debut alongside her daughter, Brittani Cooper, during season 2 of sMothered. After leaving an impact on viewers, the mother-daughter duo returned to the franchise during season 5 in 2023. While fans know her as a reality TV star, they are also wondering what her day job is and how she makes a living.

What Is ‘sMothered’ Star Mary’s Job?

In addition to her job as a reality TV star, Mary previously worked as a licensed private investigator at Glenn J Cooper Detective Agency Inc., according to multiple outlets. Additionally, she has made extra cash as a model and an actress.

How Else Does ‘sMothered’ Star Mary Make a Living?

It turns out that sMothered is not the first time Mary appeared on a reality TV show. The Connecticut native previously appeared on a show called Las Vegas Divas in 2018, which followed her as she considered relocating to Las Vegas. According to the show’s Facebook page,, Mary was described as a “new diva” who was “making her move from Florida to Las Vegas!”

“She’s a private investigator, model and actress, and she’s about to uncover the mystery of ‘Does what happened in Vegas, really stay in Vegas?”’ the description concluded.

Mary also earns extra money by filming messages for fans on Cameo, which cost $6 per video. “I am on [the] TLC Reality TV show called ‘sMothered,” she wrote in her profile’s bio. “I am funny, honest and fun. So give me a try if you need a shout out for any special occasions.”

What Has ‘sMothered’ Star Mary Said About Her Close Bond With Brittani?

Mary and Brittani landed a spot on the show due to their intensely close relationship, and proudly admit to doing everything together. In addition to getting tans, shopping and massages together, the duo have even gotten plastic surgery at the same time.

TLC

“If I could spend 24 hours a day with my daughter Brittani, I would spend every waking moment with her,” the matriarch said during a December 2023 episode. “I really don’t need anybody else. And she’s never going to leave me.”

The feelings are mutual, and Brittani said she “doesn’t need any best friends” because she has her mother. “All I really need is my mom,” she added.

“If I needed help to wash my back, shave my legs or even shave the girl,” Mary continued, pointing to her private parts. “I know you would do that for me.”