During her daughter Brittani Cooper’s BBL (Brazilian butt lift) consultation, sMothered star Mary Rose Cooper had an unusual question for the attending doctor.

“I want new boobs,” Mary, 59, asked plastic surgeon Michael Salzhauer during the show’s Tuesday, January 16, episode, as seen in a teaser clip posted to Instagram by TLC. “Do you offer a 2 for 1 special?”

After Dr. Salzhauer replied that Mary would have to check with the clinic’s receptionist about “financial stuff,” Mary posed another “big question” to the surgeon.

“Can I be in the surgical room with her during her surgery?” the former private investigator asked, to which the doctor replied that she could not, but offered the office’s “observation room” as an alternative.

The questions were only a few from Mary’s lengthy printed list that she brought to her daughter’s appointment. Other concerns Mary — who told the doctor she and Brittani, 23, “do surgeries” together “all the time” — addressed with the physician included what exactly the procedure involved, if Brittani would be left with visible scars, and if the mother-daughter duo could roller skate together during her recovery.

After the doctor had answered all of Mary’s questions, she explained that she was only asking because Brittani was the “love of [her] life and [her] best friend.”

Brittani and Mary made their debut on the TLC series during its second season, which premiered in May 2020. Now, in their season 5 return, the duo is closer than ever. However, they are having trouble navigating Brittani’s relationship with her boyfriend, TJ, which threatens to drive a wedge between the tight knit pair.

“I do like TJ, but I just don’t think he’s the right one for my daughter,” Mary admitted during the show’s December 19, 2023, episode, adding that she envisions Brittani with a “handsome” man who has a “rock hard body” and is in school to be a doctor or a lawyer.

Though Brittani and Mary no longer shower together — a behavior TJ called “cringey” — the mother-daughter duo still share a bed when Brittani’s boyfriend is out of town.

“We get massages together, we tan together, we get plastic surgery together, we shop together, we get colonics together,” Mary said during a teaser clip for season 5 of the reality show. “If I could spend 24 hours a day with my daughter Brittani, I would spend every waking moment with her.”

sMothered airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.