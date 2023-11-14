More than one year after season 4 concluded in October 2022, TLC confirmed that sMothered is coming back for season 5. Following the exciting announcement, fans are now wondering who is starring on the new season, what happens in the trailer and when the show premieres.

Is ‘sMothered’ Returning For Season 5?

TLC confirmed that sMothered is coming back with new episodes and new duos in season 5.

The series, which premiered in July 2019, follows mother-daughter duos with unique bonds. However, the new season includes the show’s first ever mother-in-law and son-in-law duo.

Who Is Starring on the Cast of ​’sMothered’ ​Season 5?

The new season will feature six sets of duos, which includes two returning sets of stars.

Fans got to know Kathy and Cristina from Norridge, Illinois, when they made their reality TV debut during season 1. In the new season, Kathy will worry about her lifespan as she prepares to turn 65. Meanwhile, Cristina finds out that her mother was secretly diagnosed with an illness

Another returning duo is Mary and Brittani from Hobe Sound, Florida. The family members are still sleeping in the same bed, while they have taken up synchronized hobby horsing as exercising in the new season. Despite seeming closer than ever, their bond will be put to the test when Brittani’s boyfriend, TJ, enters the picture.

One of the new duos to be featured is Catherine and Gabriella from Clinton, Connecticut. Viewers will watch the pageant queens set out for Gabriella to win the Miss Connecticut USA title just like Catherine did when she was in her 20s.

Meanwhile, Eva and Sunnie from Houston, Texas, are boutique salon owners who specialize in esthetics. While they have a very close bond, drama ensues when Eva pushes Sunnie’s boyfriend, Scottie, to propose before he’s ready.

India and her son-in-law Trevor from Atlanta, Georgia, are making history as the first mother and son-in-law duo to star on the show. Viewers will likely be shocked by their intensely close relationship, though no one is more confused by the dynamic than India’s daughter, DeLeesa. Ever since India moved in with Trevor and DeLeesa two years ago, the couple has faced issues as DeLeesa – who is pregnant with their first child – believes their relationship has created a wedge in their marriage.

The final duos rounding out the season 5 cast is Sky and Skylar from Atlanta, Georgia. Not only do they share a name, but they are so close that Sky claims to be her daughter’s brain. Both Sky and Skylar are dancers and singers, while Skylar has shown interest in turning her hobby into a career. While Sky wasn’t able to make her own dreams a reality, she will take on the role of momager to help her daughter succeed.

TLC

What Happens in the ‘sMothered’ Season 5 Trailer?

The trailer for season 5 of sMothered has not yet been released, but fans can expect plenty of drama as the duos navigate their close relationships amid major life changes.

When Does Season 5 of ‘sMothered’ Premiere?

Season 5 of sMothered will premiere on Tuesday, December 12, on TLC at 10 p.m. ET.