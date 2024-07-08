Headed down the aisle? Counting On alum Jana Duggar sparked major engagement rumors after being spotted wearing a ring on her left hand in new photos posted to social media.

Jana, 34, shared snaps of a Charleston, South Carolina, getaway with her twin, John David Duggar, and his wife, Abbie Duggar, on Monday, July 8. In the photos, the eldest Duggar daughter wore a bright blue dress and black sandals as she posed for photos with her sister-in-law, 32, and sibling, 34, in a beachfront setting.

Although fans were happy to see the family outing, they were also quick to point out that Jana was wearing a ring on her left hand — hinting at a proposal that hasn’t been announced.

“Engagement ring?!! Did I miss something?” one user wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, another added, “Is Jana engaged??? If so I’m so happy for her and I hope gets a Jana wedding spin off, like I’m a fan so I would live to see her get married!”

“Is that an engagement ring on Jana’s hand? I sure hope so,” a third quipped.

Jana has yet to break her silence on a possible engagement. However, she did recently give fans a “life update” in June after returning to social media the previous month following a two-year hiatus.

“So it’s been a little while since I’ve shared an update so I wanted to show you all what I’ve been up to the past few months on the farm,” Jana said in a video posted to her YouTube channel on June 30. In the footage, the 19 Kids and Counting alum cleaned out the old shed, tended to farm animals and built a fence on the Duggar family’s massive Arkansas compound.

“I absolutely love this time of year, you can see the flowers growing, the vegetables are starting to grow,” the Arkansas native detailed as she panned the lens to show off the greenery. “It’s just new life that is blossoming everywhere. It is so beautiful out here.”

The update came nearly two months after the reality TV star returned to social media following a two-year hiatus. On May 9, Jana posted a photo on Instagram showcasing purple blooming flowers, captioned, “Spring beauty.”

Jana has been affectionately labeled as the Cinderella Duggar by fans due to her single status — choosing not to go through the normal Duggar family courting process as her younger siblings have in the past — and has famously said questions about her dating life “get old.”

“Sometimes it can get a little, like, what? It’s not the only thing in the world to talk about,” the TV personality said during a September 2020 episode of Counting On. “As for now it’s nice, I get to do a lot of different things, but … I mean, I wouldn’t mind it. There are those moments with, like, all the different couples are hanging out.”

In a later scene, Jana noted how her peers are always trying to set her up. “People here and there … they feel bad for me! I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ They’re like, ‘Hey, I have a nephew,’ or ‘I have a cousin.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, thanks,’” she explained. “Some are like, ‘Oh man, are you picky?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t think so!’”

Not much is known about Jana’s romantic relationships. In early 2021, the home remodeler was rumored to be courting Nebraska pilot Stephen Wissman after they were reportedly spotted on a getaway together.