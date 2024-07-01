Jana Duggar shared a rare life update two months after returning to social media following a two-year hiatus.

“So it’s been a little while since I’ve shared an update so I wanted to show you all what I’ve been up to the past few months on the farm,” Jana, 34, said in a video posted to her YouTube channel on Sunday, June 30. In the footage, Jana cleaned out the old shed, tended to farm animals and built a fence on the Duggar family’s massive Arkansas compound.

“I absolutely love this time of year, you can see the flowers growing, the vegetables are starting to grow,” the Counting On alum detailed as she panned the camera to show off the garden. “It’s just new life that is blossoming everywhere. It is so beautiful out here.”

The update was shared nearly two months after the reality TV star made a comeback on social media following a two-year break. Jana took to Instagram to show off purple blooming flowers on May 9. “Spring beauty,” she captioned the snap.

Fans were surprised to see the eldest Duggar daughter return to the internet, filling the comment section with words of encouragement to ignite more content.

“So beautiful … Hopefully you will begin to share more beautiful things like this,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “I’ve missed your posts. You’re a very talented green thumb. Would love to see more of your garden! Would love some tutorials or tips you’d like to share this summer!!”

Jana Duggar/YouTube

“It’s great to see you posting again,” a third quipped.

The 19 Kids and Counting star’s last Instagram post before that was in March 2022, months after she made headlines for being charged with endangering the welfare of a minor due to an incident that occurred while she was babysitting.

The incident in question occurred in September 2021. While she wasn’t arrested, she did go to court and pleaded not guilty.

Jana broke her silence on the legal situation months later in a lengthy post on social media. “I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time,” she penned via her Instagram Stories. “The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed.”

The TLC personality said child welfare recognized the incident as a “case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment.”

“It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community,” she continued. “I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end, I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me.”

In Touch confirmed Jana settled the charge outside of court in January 2022 and was fined $430.

Since then, Jana has continued living near her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, on their Tontitown, Arkansas compound. Although she previously had no issues sharing a room with her younger sisters in the main house, she has reportedly moved into a separate tiny home on the property.