After Justin Timberlake said he was sorry on December 4 for holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, Wendy Williams weighed in on the current situation and believes the timing of it all is not adding up. “Here’s the thing, Justin Timberlake. We do ‘Hot Topics’ — that’s our business,” the 55-year-old began on Thursday, December 5, on The Wendy Williams Show. “I forgot all about you and Jessica Biel and your costar and the whole bit, you know, until now you’re publicly apologizing. It must be hell at home, honey. She probably grabbed him by the scruff of his neck and said, ‘You better get out there and say something.’”

The talk show host continued to explain why she thinks the 38-year-old pop star’s relationship with Jessica might be in trouble. “It’s only making a bigger situation than it was. I had forgotten,” she admitted. “Anyway, he’s making this movie in Louisiana, he’s got this costar, they were handsy-feely at the place. I said, there is nothing wrong with a hand on the knee sometimes. He was drinking a lot. In the meantime, he released a statement, which to me is bringing more light to the fact that your marriage must be in a scramble right now.”

However, the book author wasn’t feeling what Justin was trying to convey to his fans, friends and family. “Sir, please,” she said. “[Jessica and Justin] look good together, but I don’t really understand the appeal of Biel, beyond a look. I picture him with someone who has a little swivel in her hip, a glide in her slide.”

The “Cry Me a River” crooner finally spoke out about his night out on the town via Instagram almost two weeks later. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he began. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night, and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

The Tennessee native also noted he should have been a better role model for his 4-year-old little boy, Silas, whom he shares with the 37-year-old 7th Heaven alum. “This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Now, it seems like the brunette beauty doesn’t even want to come visit her man while he is working. “As far as I know, Jessica has no plans to visit the New Orleans set,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “Justin is a mess. He’s trying to take it one day at a time. It’s very intense between them right now. Everything is up in the air,” the source claimed.

Not only is Justin’s marriage in an awkward spot, but the dad of one is “avoiding” the 30-year-old actress on set, another insider told In Touch exclusively. “They’re staying clear of each other unless they have a scene together. Justin’s been calling Jessica every hour just to check-in.”

Meanwhile, Jessica has yet to comment on the ordeal, but it doesn’t seem like Justin is off the hook for his rendezvous. “Just because she’s wearing [her ring] doesn’t mean she’s not mad,” a third source told In Touch. “Jessica feels totally humiliated by Justin and still hasn’t forgiven him.”

Time will tell what happens next with these two.