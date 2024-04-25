Wendy Williams‘ bank overpaid her ex-husband $112,500 in alimony, says the former talk show host’s legal guardian Sabrina Morrissey, who’s filed court documents to get the money back.

As previously reported, Williams, 59, was put under the guardianship in 2022 because she is suffering from mental problems. Now, Morrissey contends Kevin Hunter got alimony payments that didn’t account for her loss of income after The Wendy Williams Show stopped paying her in October 2021.

According to the divorce settlement, Williams’ payments should have stopped when her income dropped, but they continued for three months.

“I believe this was largely the result of the fact that the payments had been put on an ‘autopay’ function within her account,” Morrissey says in the filing.

She also wants Hunter to cough up interest on the overpayment — and asked the court for a gag order.

“The potential harm to [Williams] is great,” notes Morrissey. “Mr. Hunter and his agents have shown their willingness to talk to the press about these issues.”

Last month, it was revealed the former Wendy Williams Show host — who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia — was promised $100,000 per episode of the four-part Lifetime docuseries about her life, according to a leaked 18-page contract, as well as another $1,000 daily stipend for hiring a team to glam her up for Where Is Wendy Williams?.

Despite claims the former radio DJ was “exploited” in the docuseries, her brother, Tommy Williams, previously told In Touch he didn’t think that was the case.

“I believe it was the situation that’s being exploited and if sharing Wendy’s situation is opening things up, well, then that’s the delivery and intention,” Tommy said, noting that there has been a “substantial amount of improvement” in his sister since filming wrapped.