Olivia Plath fielded questions about her split from Ethan Plath while partaking in an Instagram Q&A on December 8. One fan asked the Welcome to Plathville star if it was “triggering” for her to work as a wedding photographer while dealing with her own marriage separation.

“Not at all!” Olivia, 25, responded. “There were times last year that I felt disingenuous championing others’ marriages while mine was falling apart. But on the flip side, working with so many couples and seeing their relationships up close helped me see what I deserved and could have. I’m SO glad I finally realized that.”

In another response, she shared what she’s looking for in her next partner. “Curiosity and compassion are two non-negotiables for me,” she admitted. “Also someone who knows that I’m going to change as I learn, grow and explore. Idk, that might be nice.”

She completed the answer with some shade toward Ethan, 25, adding, “Oh, and also wouldn’t mind splitting the cooking responsibilities.” This seemed to be a direct response to Ethan calling Olivia out for not “cooking three meals a day” for him. He made the jab during the season 5 finale of Welcome to Plathville, which aired on December 5.

Olivia and Ethan tied the knot in 2018 and announced their separation in October. Welcome to Plathville viewers have watched as the now-estranged couple struggled to agree on important issues like faith and politics on the show.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote on Instagram on October 27. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. [Seven] years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life. There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”

In his own statement, Ethan added, “Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals. I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

Olivia confirmed in a December 7 Q&A that she and Ethan had split before making the announcement in October, but had to hold off on sharing the news because of their reality show.

“It was mutually beneficial to have some extra time to figure everything out before saying anything publicly,” she explained. “And dealing with the onslaught of opinions and crap from family/the public. Divorce is hard. Public divorce … is hard.”