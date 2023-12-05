Welcome to Plathville stars Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath will confront the end of their marriage during the season 5 finale of their reality show.

Ethan, 25, said that his split from Olivia, 25, is “not what [he] ever wanted” in a teaser clip for the finale on Tuesday, December 5, shared by TLC’s Instagram page.

“I can’t go back to who I was when I was 20,” Olivia told her husband through tears.

A producer then asked the pair if they “still love each other,” though the camera cut to another scene before Ethan or Olivia were able to answer.

The teaser concluded with a clip of Olivia walking away as a narrator promised the finale would be a “heartbreaking” episode.

“The end of an era,” the network captioned the clip. “Ethan and Olivia reach their breaking point on the season finale of #WelcomeToPlathville.”

Following months of speculation, Olivia confirmed that she and Ethan called it quits after five years of marriage in October.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote via Instagram on October 27. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

The Virginia native continued, “There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”

Ethan also shared the news when he posted his own message via Instagram. “Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals,” the reality star wrote at the time. “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

TLC

The former couple called off their romance after fans watched their tumultuous relationship play out on the TLC show. Olivia and Ethan tied the knot in 2018, while their marriage got off to a rough start when she famously disagreed with Ethan’s parents, Kim Plath and Barry Plath, over the family’s strict religious beliefs.

While Oliva is no longer romantically involved with Ethan, she said that she has no plans to go back to her maiden name. In November, she clapped back at a troll who told her to change her last name amid their split.

“Because last names belong to men? Nah f–k that,” she wrote to the critic via Instagram. “This is my name, and I don’t have to change it for anyone unless I want to.”