‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Lydia Plath’s Dramatic Style Transformation: Before and After Photos

Welcome to Plathville star Lydia Plath has undergone a dramatic style transformation in recent years.

Lydia is known among fans as the peacemaker of the family and most obedient Plath child, often seen doing chores around the house and helping to homeschool her younger siblings.

The TLC star, who was raised by parents Kim Plath and Barry Plath as a member of the controversial non-denominational Christian organization the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), was previously seen wearing only modest skirts and dresses on the hit reality show.

Like her older sister Moriah Plath, Lydia has since branched out and adopted a new, more modern style — often looking unrecognizable from when the show premiered.

Scroll to see the middle Plath daughter’s evolving appearance.