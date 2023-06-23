Baring it all! Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath posed for a completely nude photo, exposing her bare butt during an Ireland vacation, amid ongoing divorce rumors from husband Ethan Plath on Friday, June 23.

“If usher + katy perry can sing about it, why can’t I be about it? alternate captions: birthday suit. skinny dipping. fully alive. #ex-fundie [sic],” she captioned her naked beachside picture via Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, fans applauded the TLC star, 25, for posting the ethereal skin-barring post as a part of her “life’s progress.”

“Yes yes yes 1000 times yes mam,” one person commented, while another online user wrote, “So beautiful I am here for this!!!!”

While most of Olivia’s followers gushed over her amazing physique, others questioned if the post was a hint that she split from Ethan, 25, again. In fact, a third person wrote, “Did they get separated?” leading another person to respond, “I was wondering that too.”

Welcome to Plathville viewers have seen problems arise in Olivia and Ethan’s marriage after they announced they separated during season 3, nearly two years after they wed.

Courtesy of Olivia Plath/ Instagram

The Virginia native, who married into a conservative Christian family, told her husband she was unhappy living with his family in Cairo, Georgia, and wanted to move to a “bigger city” to “be more stimulated.”

However, Ethan wasn’t keen on the idea, responding, “As long as I’m with you, I’m probably not ever going to come back to the environment that I like.”

Olivia ultimately nurtured her needs and ended up moving out of the Plath family home and temporarily lived with a friend. The photographer admitted the shakeup in the dynamic of their relationship was to help Ethan “figure out what he wants.”

“I wanted Ethan to be able to make his own decisions and choices, and sometimes I’m really afraid that Ethan goes along with what I say, just because he doesn’t want to make me upset. But that’s not good for him either,” she explained during a season 3 confessional.

Ethan and Olivia seemingly worked through their marital issues after filming the season and kicked off season 4 living together and in a new city in Tampa, Florida.

Although the couple started a new chapter in their lives, they still had a big problem with communication. For example, Ethan bought a fixer-upper car during their brief split without consoling his wife about it.

More recently, Olivia’s sister Sophia Meggs-Roberts fueled divorce rumors in June.

“I’m Olivia’s sister. Olivia and Ethan are in the middle of a divorce. And season 5 should be out very soon,” she wrote in a since-deleted YouTube comment.

The TV personality responded to Sophia’s comment later that month via Instagram, stating that her sister is “not a reliable source” when it comes to her “personal life.”

“Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in,” she wrote. “There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!”