Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath has a close-knit family, including her several brothers and sisters and their loving parents. The TLC personality’s brood made headlines in May 2023 when Olivia’s younger brother Micah Meggs tragically died, and the group made sure to pay tribute to him.

Keep reading to learn more about Olivia’s whole family.

When Did Olivia Plath Begin Starring on ‘Welcome to Plathville’?

The reality TV personality made her debut in season 1 of the TLC series, which aired in November 2019. Olivia appeared alongside her husband, Ethan Plath.

The couple’s tension with Kim Plath and Barry Plath was a large focus as it played out in front of fans, as some of the Plaths’ fully grown children started to question their parents’ strict rules.

Courtesy of TLC/YouTube

How Many Brothers and Sisters Does Olivia Plath Have?

In total, the Meggs family has nine siblings: Olivia, Micah, Elijah, Joshua, Elise, Lydia, Sophia, Nathan, Carris, and Kristen.

Who Are Olivia Plath’s Parents?

The large bunch was raised by their parents, Don and Karen Meggs.

How Did Olivia Plath’s Brother Micah Meggs Die?

In May 2023, Olivia confirmed via her Instagram Stories that her brother passed away following a fatal bike crash.

“Hey guys, I’m jumping off of social media for a bit. Don’t worry if you don’t see me around – I’m taking some space now,” she wrote at the time. “I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident, and I need some clarity and space for grieving. I felt overwhelmed today thinking of all the texts/messages I haven’t answered today. So, this is the easiest way for me to let everyone know that I’m taking personal/family time.”

Per Micah’s obituary, the teenager, who died at just 15 years old, had a gregarious personality and was loved by everyone in his circle.

“Micah enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman,” the obituary read. “Micah loved to hang out with his siblings and a few close friends, playing practical jokes, sharing his understated sense of humor and bringing laughs to those he loved.”

What Disability Did Micah Meggs Live With?

Prior to his untimely and tragic death, Micah lived with cerebral palsy, according to the obituary his family shared following his death.

“Micah suffered his entire life from cerebral palsy caused by a brachial plexus injury during his birth, which made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed so much,” the Meggs family’s online tribute read. “Despite the physical difficulties he experienced, Micah never complained or let himself be limited by his disability and continually found ways to pursue his outdoor activities despite this struggle.”