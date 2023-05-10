Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath’s brother Micah Meggs’ cause of death has been revealed after he died at the age of 15 on May 4, In Touch can confirm.

Meggs’ cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso, the medical examiner in Franklin County, Virginia, told In Touch. The manner of the teen’s death has been ruled an accident.

Plath, 25, revealed on May 5 that Meggs died following a bike accident. “Hi guys, I’m jumping off of social media for a bit. Don’t worry if you don’t see me around – I’m taking some space now,” the TLC personality wrote via her Instagram Stories. “I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving.”

“I felt overwhelmed today thinking of all the texts/messages I haven’t answered today,” Plath continued in the statement. “So this is the easiest way for me to let everyone know that I’m taking personal/family time.”

Virginia State Police responded to a vehicle versus bicycle crash that resulted in a fatality at 10:10 P.M. on Route 220, according to ABC News.

Meggs is survived by his parents, Don Meggs and Karen Meggs, and his eight brothers and sisters apart. In addition to Plath, their siblings include Elijah, Joshua, Elise, Lydia, Sophia, Nathan, Carris and Kirsten.

“Micah enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman,” the teen’s obituary shared by his family read. “Micah loved to hang out with his siblings and a few close friends, playing practical jokes, sharing his understated sense of humor and bringing laughs to those he loved.”

His obituary also explained that he “suffered his entire life from Cerebral Palsy caused by a Brachial Plexus injury during his birth which made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed so much.”

“Despite the physical difficulties he experienced, Micah never complained or let himself be limited by his disability and continually found ways to pursue his outdoor activities despite this struggle,” the obituary continued.

Plath is best known for starring on Welcome to Plathville alongside her husband, Ethan Plath, and his family. The reality show, which premiered in November 2019, followed the family’s parents, Kim Plath and Barry Plath, as their adult children grew up and rebelled against their sheltered upbringing.