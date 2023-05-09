Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath’s younger brother Micah Meggs is dead at 15 years old after a tragic bike accident.

“Hey guys, I’m jumping off of social media for a bit. Don’t worry if you don’t see me around – I’m taking some space now,” the TLC personality, 25, shared via her Instagram Stories the day after the May 4 accident. “I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving.”

According to ABC News, Virginia State Police responded to a vehicle versus bicycle crash that resulted in a fatality. The incident happened at 10:10 P.M. on Route 220, a rural road north of Franklin County, Virginia.

“I felt overwhelmed today thinking of all the texts/messages I haven’t answered today,” Olivia continued in her social media statement. “So this is the easiest way for me to let everyone know that I’m taking personal/family time.”

Micah is survived by his parents, Don Meggs and Karen Meggs, along with his eight brothers and sisters apart from Olivia – Elijah, Joshua, Elise, Lydia, Sophia, Nathan, Carris and Kirsten.

“Micah enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman,” his obituary shared by his family read. “Micah loved to hang out with his siblings and a few close friends, playing practical jokes, sharing his understated sense of humor and bringing laughs to those he loved.”

Olivia made her reality TV debut alongside her now-husband, Ethan Plath, on season 1 of Welcome to Plathville, which premiered on TLC in November 2019. The show followed the Plath family as they struggled with tensions between parents Kim Plath and Barry Plath, as their adult children grew up and rebelled against their strict and sheltered upbringing.

The TLC couple began feuding with his parents shortly after their 2018 wedding and seasons 1, 2 and 3 focused on their drama as Olivia opened Ethan’s eyes to a world outside his parent’s strict rules.