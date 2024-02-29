When Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright announced on February 29, 2024, that she had split from husband Jax Taylor, the Kentucky native mentioned their marriage going through “rocky times.” The duo already weathered one split when Jax cheated on Brittany with a SUR coworker and fans want to know more about the affair.

When Did Jax Taylor Cheat on Brittany Cartwright?

Between seasons 5 and 6 of Vanderpump Rules, Jax had an affair with SUR coworker Faith Stowers. The cheating scandal played out heavily during season 6 of the show, which saw Jax and Brittany break up.

Jax fessed up to cheating on Brittany in the second episode of the season after rumors about his unfaithfulness were the focal point of the premiere. To make matters worse, he said he ​might have even possibly gotten Faith pregnant because they didn’t use protection. Brittany famously told Jax to “rot in hell.”

While the pair stayed together initially, Jax broke up with Brittany later in the season, telling her, “I am not good in relationships. You deserve a lot better than me. I just don’t think we can be together anymore.”

He added, “This has 150 million percent nothing to do with you. I need to make some changes. I’m not happy with myself. I don’t like who I am and it’s not because of you. Look at all the s–t I’ve caused this summer.”

Brittany later called it a “kick in the head,” as, “If it was going to come from anybody, it should have been from me. He had already embarrassed me so much.”

When Did Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Get Back Together?

By the time season 6 premiered in September 2017, Jax and Brittany had reconciled and were already back together, and Jax was not looking forward to seeing his cheating and split drama play out on TV.

“It’s rough. It’s really, really rough. Out of all the six seasons that we’ve done, this was the worst for me. The worst. I’m absolutely dreading it. I’m probably going to go into hiding,” Jax told In Touch exclusively in a September 2017 interview.

“It’s bad, I mean — there are times where it’s fine, but I would say a good 85 percent of it, it’s a rough season,” he added about how the couple’s drama would be playing out.

What Did Faith Stowers Say About Her Affair With Jax?

“I guess my take on it is that I slept with someone without doing my research. You know, he told me one thing — it was another thing,” she told PeopleTV‘s newsmagazine, Chatter, in July 2018. By then, Brittany and Jax had reunited and got engaged the month prior.

“And I should have just known better, you know what I mean?” she continued. “I should have just known better. But I’m happy to find out that Jax and Brittany are now engaged, so I’m happy that that story ended the way it did.”

When Did Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Get Married?

The couple wed at a castle in her native Kentucky on June 29, 2019. They welcomed their first and only child, son Cruz, in April 2021.

What Did Brittany Cartwright Say About Her Marital Split from Jax Taylor?

During a February 2024 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits,” Brittany began, “Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys.”

“On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year,” she told listeners. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

While she didn’t address if she and Jax planned to divorce, Brittany explained, “I’m taking one day at a time. I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz.”