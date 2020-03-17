Sparking backlash. Vanessa Hudgens is at the center of controversy after sharing an “insensitive” video amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Fans are lashing out after seeing the clip posted to her Instagram Live on Tuesday, March 16, where the Rent: Live star can be heard venting her frustrations about everything going on.

The controversy first started after fans took notice of her video on the social media platform. “Um, yeah till July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t,” the 31-year-old began in the video message, filmed inside her house.

“I’m sorry, but like it’s a virus, I get it. I respect it, but at the same time, like … even if everybody gets it. Like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but inevitable. I don’t know … maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

Several of her followers were in shock and some didn’t believe the video was real at first. “Is this a deepfake? This haaaaassss to be a deepfake,” one tweeted. “Wow the ignorance runs deep with this one,” a second added. “Willingly cancelling herself [laughing emoji] the wolves are coming,” a third wrote.

The View host Meghan McCain also sounded off after seeing the star’s controversial remarks. “Millennials are going to literally put peoples lives at risk. Think about how heartless and craven you sound Vanessa,” she wrote via Twitter.

Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Hudgens has since tried to clear the air via Instagram Stories, claiming her comments were taken out of context. “It’s a crazy time and I’m at home and in lockdown, and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too,” she said. “In full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home.”

The former Disney star followed up with another statement on Twitter apologizing for her actions. “I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram Live yesterday,” she wrote.

“I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

The star’s latest post comes shortly after some notable celebrities revealed they tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are among those who spoke out after contracting the virus.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.