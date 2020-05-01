Forever in her thoughts. Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Friday, May 1, to share a heartfelt tribute to her late daughter Gianna Bryant on what would have been her 14th birthday. She and father Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in January.

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles,” the mother wrote. “I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”

The father-daughter duo were on their way to basketball practice in Calabasas, California, when their helicopter went down on January 26. Gianna and Kobe were among the nine passengers aboard the aircraft who tragically lost their lives in the accident.

In the comments of Vanessa’s sweet birthday tribute, fans wrote the brunette beauty well-wishes. “Sending you and your Gigi so much love!!” one user wrote. “Happy birthday Gianna I hope you’re celebrating with your daddy and can feel all the love being sent from here!!” Another added, “Happy birthday Gianna [heart-eyes emoji] I know you having a big party up there with all the angels and daddy. Love you, Vanessa. [Keep] your head up girl you strong.”

In the wake of their untimely deaths, a “Celebration of Life” memorial service was held in honor of the pair on February 24. Vanessa spoke during the ceremony and shared some heartbreaking remarks in tribute to her husband and daughter.

“I loved the way she looked up at me while hugging me,” she said of the preteen. “It was as if she was soaking me all in. I miss looking at her beautiful face.”

For Kobe’s part, she added, “He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved or wanted me more than Kobe.”