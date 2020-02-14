Following the untimely deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the two will be honored in a touching ceremony at the Staples Center on Monday, February 24. The details for the ceremony, released on Friday, February 14, state that all the proceeds from the event will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation to “further Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy in youth sports.”

The tribute to the father-daughter duo will be unlike any other. The service is set to begin at 10 a.m. where those who purchase tickets can come and pay their respects. The event aims to be a “celebration of life” for Kobe and Gianna.

Lenny Ignelzi/AP/Shutterstock

Although tickets will be available for purchase, a select number of guests will be invited to the ceremony and will have first pick. The exclusive guest list will include close family, friends, teammates and NBA officials. For those who wish to attend and can’t make it, the memorial will air live on several stations.

Despite the scheduled memorial, Kobe and Gigi were laid to rest in a private family ceremony in Orange County soon after their tragic deaths. The former NBA player and basketball protégé were involved in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26, that took their lives and those of seven other passengers aboard the aircraft. The world was shocked to hear about their horrific accident.

Several of Bryant’s celebrity pals have reached out to his family and sent their condolences. Wife Vanessa Bryant spoke out about the loss of her husband and daughter days after their passing. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” the 37-year-old wrote on a family photo shared to Instagram on January 29. “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” she continued. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved.”

During this tough time, Vanessa is leaning on her mother, Sofia Laine, for support. The women are “incredibly close” and Sofia has been “her rock throughout the past few weeks,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Her mom is always with her and the girls and she’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system,” the insider continued. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant family during this time.