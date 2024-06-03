As TLC‘s Unexpected kicks off season 6, fans want to know what happened to the original cast members who were featured when the show premiered in 2017. The reality series followed the lives of pregnant teenagers and their boyfriends, as well as their parents, who helped raise their grandchildren.

Lilly Bennett

The Long Island, New York, teenager got pregnant at 16 with then-boyfriend James Kennedy.

“I wanted to spread awareness to other young girls that this happens, and to be a role model to other young moms,” Lilly told the Riverhead News-Review in November 2017 about why she went on the show. “Because I’ve had a lot of people put me down for keeping my baby.”

Lilly and James welcomed their daughter, Aaliyah, on September 4, 2017. At the time, they dropped out of Riverhead High School, while she became a stay-at-home mom hoping to get her ​ GED while James worked full time.

Lilly also got help from her mom, Kimberly Bennett, who herself was a teenage mother. “She understands almost exactly what I’ve been going through,” the reality star told the publication. “She’s been in my shoes, so I can relate to her instead of having a mom who is angry at me and doesn’t understand.”

“James is a great dad and we’re really happy,” Lilly said at the time. The couple broke up after season 1 finished airing.

Lilly began dating Lawrence Bishop in 2019, and they appeared on season 4 of Unexpected. The couple announced in May 2020 that they were expecting a baby boy together and welcomed son Lawrence Charles Bishop IV on November 21, 2020.

Courtesy of Lilly Bennett/Instagram

The pair is still going strong as of May 2024, as Lilly shares plenty of loved-up photos with Lawrence on her Instagram page. She also posts adorable snapshots and videos of both of her children.

Lilly co-owns Style Avenue Boutique with two friends and said during the days she’s a “stay at home mom” in a May 14, 2024, Instagram post.

Courtesy of Lilly Bennett/Instagram

Lexus Scheller

Lexus was pregnant at 15 when she appeared on season 1 of Unexpected. She and then-boyfriend Shayden Massey welcomed daughter Scarlett Brooke in 2017, and her difficult delivery was shown on the series.

The Indiana native’s mother and grandmother were also teen moms. Lexus’ mom, Kimberly, became a mother again, giving birth to twins in July 2023.

Courtesy of Lexus Scheller/Instagram

Lexus and Shayden broke up after season 1 of Unexpected aired. She began dating Isaiah Norwood in 2020, calling him her “soulmate” in a 2021 Instagram post and her “best friend” next to a September 2022 photo of the pair kissing. It’s unclear if they are still together as of 2024, as neither have posted to their social media since 2023.

Mckayla Adkins

Viewers got to know Mckayla and her then-boyfriend, Caelan Morrison, when she was 16 and pregnant with their first child. They welcomed son Timothy in 2017.

The pair moved in together and had an on-again, off-again relationship that at one point included plans to marry.

The former couple was featured in seasons 2 and 3 of Unexpected. The 2019 arrival of Mckayla and Caelan’s second child, daughter Gracelynn, was featured in the show’s second season. The duo broke up after season 3.

In 2021, Mckayla tied the knot with Ethan Tenney, and they welcomed a son the following year.

After their son’s birth, the reality star said she didn’t want any more children and revealed in 2023 that she had a tubal sterilization.

Courtesy of Mckayla adkins/Instagram

The former YouTube vlogger confirmed her split from Ethan in an Instagram comment to a fan in August 2023, writing, “It was mutual. You just know when the relationship can’t be recovered.”

Mckayla returned to YouTube in April 2024 to give fans an update about her life. She confirmed she was on OnlyFans and had been doing it for four years. “I started it at the beginning of COVID and it was just a way to keep my family above water. I needed to provide for my kids. I needed to keep a roof over our head, I needed to keep food on the table. I had to provide. That’s the way I chose to provide,” she explained.

Mckayla was happy with her OnlyFans career path, as YouTube wasn’t paying the bills. “I like it. I like branding myself, I like marketing myself, I like talking to other content creators … So, it’s something that I’ve ended up enjoying to do,” Mckayla added.