After recovering from her split from the father of her 3-year-old son Luca during season 4, Jenna is embarking on a new romance with a man named JJ. While she does not want to have another baby anytime soon, she is set to have another pregnancy scare during season 6, as she admitted she was having unprotected sex.
“What would I do if I had two different baby daddies in two different states?” Jenna told producers during a confessional interview in the trailer.
Lilly, 22, and Lawrence, 21
Lilly and Lawrence are back for another season as they continue to raise their 4-year-old Aliyah and 16-month-old LJ. This time around, the couple is planning their wedding, but its clear finances will come into play.
“Unless we sell a body part, I don’t know how we’re going to come up with the money in that time frame,” the dad of two explained during the trailer.
Emalee, 18, and Nate, 16
Emlaee is an 18-year-old self-proclaimed “cougar girlfriend,” who’s two years older than the father of her child, which she said forces her to “mother him.” During the series, Nate’s dreams as a motocross rider will come into play as the pair deal with the realities of becoming teenage parents.
Kayleigh, 15, and Graham, 15,
Kayleigh and Graham were both 15 years old when they found out they were expecting their first child together. The pair is set to figure out their new roles as parents while living 30 minutes apart and not being able to drive.
Aniyah, 17, and Dakwon, 17
While Aniyah said it was “love at first sight” when it came to her relationship with Dakwon, her mom, Ashley, isn’t as confident about the romance. After her daughter was gifted a promise ring by Dakwon, Ashley downplayed the milestone, telling cameras, “I’ve had promise rings and the promises were not kept.”