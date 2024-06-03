TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ Is Back for Season 6 and More Drama! Meet the New and Returning Couples

Unexpected — the series that documents young couples as they navigate early parenthood — is back for season 6 with even more drama!

With returning couples and new faces, the latest installment of the reality TV series is set to premiere on TLC on June 3, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET.