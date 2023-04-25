Media mania! While television viewers may not be expecting any scandals or drama when they turn on the news in the morning, quite a few former anchors have been fired from their networks. In recent years, people have watched their favorite hosts get ousted from huge networks, including CNN, Fox News and ABC News.

In December 2021, CNN announced that Chris Cuomo had been let go after violating journalism standards while helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, navigate his sexual harassment allegations.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement at the time. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. … While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

After he was booted from his show, the former Cuomo Prime Time host took to Twitter.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end, but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Chris tweeted at the time. “So, let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

While Chris’ firing shocked many of his fans, ABC viewers watched some serious drama unfold on GMA3 in late 2022 when former cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ affair leaked.

The two were spotted on multiple PDA-packed outings together in November 2022 while they were still married to their respective spouses at the time. Though both Amy and T.J.’s marriages ended in divorce by the end of the year, Us Weekly broke the news that they were “out” from their ABC show.

“The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement,” a source told the outlet in January 2023.

