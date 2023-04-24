Tucker Carlson was well known for his time as a Fox News host from 2009 until he parted ways from the network in April 2023. Though the former on-air broadcaster hasn’t publicly commented on his departure, Tucker has a family to lean on in the midst of his career changes, as he and his wife share several kids together.

Keep reading to learn more about Tucker’s immediate family.

Who Is Tucker Carlson’s Wife?

Tucker married his wife, Susan Thomson Carlson in August 1991 after meeting at St. George’s School. Susan’s father was the school’s headmaster and priest at the time when the two attended.

How Many Kids Does Tucker Carlson Have?

Tucker and Susan share four kids together: Buckley, Hopie, Lillie and Dorothy Carlson.

Despite having been one of the most recognizable news personalities on TV, Tucker rarely spoke about Susan and their children in public.

What Is Tucker Carlson’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Tucker has an estimated net worth of $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. While he was still working at Fox News, the then-anchor made around $6 million a year in earnings after his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, aired in 2016.

Where Do Tucker Carlson and His Family Live?

According to multiple outlets, Tucker lives with his immediate family on Gasparilla Island in Florida.

What Has Tucker Carlson Said About His Children?

Tucker’s daughter, Hopie, attended the same school as he attended, St. George’s.

Why Did Tucker Carlson Leave Fox News?

Tucker was suddenly confirmed to have left the news network in April 2023, as the network released a statement regarding his exit.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network’s statement read. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host, and prior to that, as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 p.m. ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

Was Tucker Carlson Fired From Fox News?

Although neither Fox nor Tucker confirmed that his departure was a firing, many viewers speculated over his sudden exit. Multiple outlets reported that the Fox Corporation chairman and board member Rupert Murdoch ordered for Tucker to leave Fox.

According to The Independent, Fox News agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems, which sued Fox News for $1.6 billion. However, neither Fox nor Carlson have publicly confirmed whether the lawsuit was a reason behind his departure.

The outlet also reported that Tucker’s leave was connected to a lawsuit filed by former Tucker Carlson Tonight producer Abby Grossberg, who alleged that the network and Tucker perpetuated a toxic work environment and is a “big corporate machine that destroys people.”