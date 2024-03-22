Tristan Thompson owes Maralee Nichols, the mother of his son Theo, nearly $58,000 in back child support after he allegedly missed several payments.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 33, was ordered by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to pay the personal trainer, 32, a sum of $57,916, according to court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun on Thursday, March 21. The court filing claimed that Thompson missed payments between September 15, 2023, and January 31, 2024.

It’s unclear if Thompson has paid the missing child support yet. A rep for Thompson did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Thompson and Nichols welcomed Theo in December 2021. News broke that Nichols sued the NBA star, who was in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time, for child support in the days before her son’s birth. In the court documents, the fitness influencer claimed that the baby was conceived on Thompson’s 30th birthday on March 13, 2021. She also claimed that they began their affair five months prior to her pregnancy. Thompson initially denied that he was the father of Nichols’ baby, but a paternity test proved otherwise.

Nichols told Us Weekly that Thompson told her he was single during their affair.

“I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship,” she said in a statement on December 17, 2021.

Courtesy of Maralee Nichols/ Instagram

Thompson is also the father to son Prince, 7, with ex Jordan Craig, and daughter True, 6, and Tatum, 21 months, with Kardashian, 39. Kardashian and Thompson called it quits for good in fall 2021.

Nichols’ rep, Harvey Englander, told In Touch in February 2022 that Thompson had not met Theo and hadn’t offered any “financial” support since his birth.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Englander’s statement read. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

Thompson’s attorney later told Us Weekly in August 2022 that the basketball player “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.”

Craig’s sister, Kai Craig, previously accused Thompson of neglecting Prince in a scathing public statement in October 2023. “It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy, I haven’t for over 7 years, but this is just too much,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince.”

Thompson never publicly addressed Kai’s accusation.