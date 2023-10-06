Tristan Thompson Slammed by Ex's Sister: ‘Not a Good Father’

Jordan Craig‘s sister, Kai Cyre, slammed Tristan Thompson for being an absent father to their son, Prince, after Kim Kardashian claimed he stepped up to help with her children amid her divorce.

“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy I haven’t for over seven years, but this is too much,” Kai wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram on Thursday, October 5. “It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince.”

She continued, “The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable.”

Kai also directly called out Kim, 42, asking her to “consider” their sisters before “taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”

“I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you,” she continued, before emphasizing that despite it all, her sister continues to work multiple jobs so that Prince will “never have to feel a difference” without Tristan in his life.

“Stepping up for your son is not all about the money, it’s about time spent,” she concluded her message, tagging Tristan’s Instagram handle. “You are NOT a good father if you can’t be a good father to all your children.”