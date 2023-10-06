Your account
Tristan Thompson Slammed by Ex's Sister: ‘Not a Good Father’

Jordan Craig’s Sister Slams Kardashians, Says Tristan Thompson Is ‘Not a Good Father’

Oct 6, 2023 6:40 pm·
By

Jordan Craig‘s sister, Kai Cyre, slammed Tristan Thompson for being an absent father to their son, Prince, after Kim Kardashian claimed he stepped up to help with her children amid her divorce.

“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy I haven’t for over seven years, but this is too much,” Kai wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram on Thursday, October 5. “It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince.” 

She continued, “The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable.” 

Kai also directly called out Kim, 42, asking her to “consider” their sisters before “taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.” 

“I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you,” she continued, before emphasizing that despite it all, her sister continues to work multiple jobs so that Prince will “never have to feel a difference” without Tristan in his life.

“Stepping up for your son is not all about the money, it’s about time spent,” she concluded her message, tagging Tristan’s Instagram handle. “You are NOT a good father if you can’t be a good father to all your children.” 

Kai’s message follows the latest episode of the Kardashians during which the Skims founder called the athlete a “good person and friend” after issues arose with her ex-husband Kanye West

“It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good dad … but he just couldn’t get it together in that area, of like being a faithful boyfriend,” Kim said during a confessional. “But he’s also shown so many decent things and just has been a really good person and friend.”

She explained that Tristan, 32, “stepped up” when he saw her struggling with her kids. “He started showing up at their (sports) games,” Kim revealed about how he’s helped her as a single parent to the four children she shares with Kanye: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. “He picked Saint up, takes them to dinner, and will always come to my defense, especially if it’s stuff with like me and my ex,” she added.

Tristan is a father to four children. He welcomed his first child with Jordan, Prince Oliver, in December 2016. The pair had allegedly split before she announced her pregnancy in October 2016 — weeks after he was first spotted with Khloé Kardashian while on a Labor Day vacation. 

The Good American founder, 39, and Tristan announced they were expecting baby No. 1 in 2017. However, the professional athlete was caught cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum when she was nine months pregnant. The couple’s daughter, True, was born in April 2018.

While the pair later reconciled in 2021, Khloé and Tristan called it quits a final time when Khloé learned he fathered a child with fitness influencer Maralee Nichols during their relationship. Maralee gave birth to her and Tristan’s son, Theo, in December 2021. 

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Tristan shared in a January 2022 Instagram post, adding, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” To date, Tristan has not shared any photos with Theo. 

Khloé and Tristan welcomed baby No. 2, son Tatum, via surrogate in July 2022.

