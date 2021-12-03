Roughly a week after Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit on June 29, 2021, against Tristan Thompson, the NBA star responded to a flirty comment Lamar Odom left on Khloé Kardashian‘s bikini photo by seemingly threatening him.

After Kardashian, 37m posted the outdoor shower photo on Instagram on Friday, July 9, Odom, 42, commented, “Hottie,” including two fire emoji, two heart-eye emoji, one red heart emoji and two loved-up emoji.

In his response to Odom’s comment, Thompson, 30, referenced Odom’s overdose in 2015.

The Sacramento Kings player wrote, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” along with two shrugging emoji.

The cryptic comment seemed to imply that if Lamar kept “playing” with his commentary on his ex-wife’s Instagram, he would not be “brought” back to life like his overdose recovery.

Reps for Odom, 41, and Thompson did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment at the time regarding their remarks.

A week before Thompson’s comment, Nichols claimed in her lawsuit that the baby, whose due date is in December 2021, was conceived on Thompson’s 30th birthday on March 13.

At that time, Thompson was still in a romantic relationship with Kardashian, with whom he shares daughter True Thompson.

And while Thompson claimed that they only had sexual intercourse numerous times in a hotel after his birthday party, the Houston-based physical trainer alleged they were having an affair for “five months” prior to that and that they took several trips to California, both before and after they conceived.

While Kardashian has yet to break her silence regarding the lawsuit, which lists her as Thompson’s “ex-girlfriend,” she shared a cryptic quote that seemed to hint that she’s unbothered by it.

“I just don’t have time for negative energy, and even when I do, I still don’t,” a quote from Girl Unfiltered read on Kardashian’s Instagram Stories.

She also shared another quote that read, “You are currently living at least one of the prayers you used to pray.”

In Touch confirmed in June that Kardashian and Thompson had split again roughly one year after reconciling their relationship while in lockdown together amid the COVID pandemic.