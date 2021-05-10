Spreading the love! Tristan Thompson shared a rare tribute for Khloé Kardashian via Instagram on Sunday, May 9. The professional athlete, 30, celebrated Mother’s Day with a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, alongside their 3-year-old daughter, True.

In the sweet snap, True was holding on to her mom while smiling at the camera while Khloé gave her signature kissy face pose. “Happy Mother’s Day @khloekardashian,” the basketball star captioned the photo alongside heart emojis. “I love you.”

Tristan’s social media post comes just after a source told Life & Style in April that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family “has forgiven” the Boston Celtics player when it comes to his highly publicized February 2019 cheating scandal. “They don’t even think about the past anymore,” the insider told the publication. “He made mistakes, but he really is the nicest guy and the best dad to True, so there’s not much to be mad at him about.”

The Good American founder reconciled with Tristan in 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while they were quarantining together. Since then, he’s been featured on multiple episodes of KUWTK season 20. Previously, the pair had called it quits after the NBA star allegedly locked lips with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods, which he denied. Despite their rocky road, the duo appears to be going strong since they got back together. In fact, they even sparked engagement rumors in March after the E! personality was spotted out with a giant ring on her left hand. After showing off her sparkler a month later via Instagram Stories, a separate source told Life & Style that it was just a “promise ring” which Tristan “surprised” Khloé with before Christmas.

“Tristan surprised Khloé with a huge diamond,” the insider revealed in December 2020. “It’s more of a promise ring than anything else, and she absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas.”

Although the pair seems to be in a good place romantically, Khloé did get real about what it was like coparenting True during the global health crisis while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show last month.

“Of course, there are days that are definitely more trying, bumpy and turbulent but you never speak poorly about someone that you have a child with or even an ex at all, like at some point you chose to be in that relationship and at some point, there was love and respect, so why can’t we at least find a common ground somewhere?” she explained at the time.