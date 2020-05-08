A special gift! Kim Kardashian was overjoyed to receive the “most beautiful” flowers from Tristan Thompson for an early Mother’s Day gift on Friday, May 8, weeks after saying they “worked through their issues” following his cheating drama.

The reality star showed off the stunning boxes of soft pink roses she was given by the NBA baller and her sister Kendall Jenner in a video shared via Instagram Stories.

“I love you guys. Thank you so much,” she said in the clip, gushing how breathtaking the flowers are while proudly displaying them in her home.

In March, the Skims founder, 39, revealed she and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, are on good terms. “OK all jokes aside, I love how @KimKardashian is trying to keep the peace between her and Tristan. Maturity,” one fan tweeted to Kim.

“I actually LOVE Tristan now like a brother [for real]! We totally bonded,” the makeup maven replied. Kim has worked towards building a better relationship with Tristan for the sake of Khloé Kardashian and her niece, True Thompson.

In March, Khloé, 35, hilariously took to Twitter while watching the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with Tristan right next to her. “I love that Tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK,” the mother of one wrote. “I love that Kim says nobody was awkward. Because I was tense watching that.”

On that episode, Kim met up with Tristan after he got too close for comfort with Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF, Jordyn Woods, back in February 2019. “Tristan is True’s dad,” Kim tells her friends about why she invited him. “So regardless of whatever, he’s connected for life, we can’t change that.”

Khloé previously opened up about why she has remained on amicable terms with Tristan, despite being heartbroken by some of his actions. “I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short!” she explained in December, revealing she also doesn’t harbor resentment towards Jordyn.

They’re all making positive strides and just in time for Mother’s Day!