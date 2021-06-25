Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have called it quits again, but that didn’t prevent him from showing love on her latest photos with their 3-year-old, True Thompson, in honor of a social media milestone.

Alongside new mother-daughter snapshots, the Good American founder celebrated reaching 158 million Instagram followers on Friday, June 25. “Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I,” Khloé, 36, gushed in her caption.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Tristan, 30, commented with two red heart emojis, which caused a stir among her fans who felt his flirty response came way too soon amid their breakup. “Boyyyyy BYE #respectfully,” one wrote. “You’ve got some nerve,” another chimed in.

On June 21, In Touch confirmed the former Revenge Body host and the Boston Celtics player parted ways again nearly one year after their most recent reconciliation. The split came weeks before the NBA star was seen partying with several women at the Bel Air Hotel.

Tristan appeared to respond to the reports about his night out by taking to Twitter with blue cap emojis, a slang way of calling out something for being a lie.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Khloé broke up with Tristan again. It was before this latest cheating scandal at the private party,” a source exclusively told In Touch about what led to her decision to sever romantic ties. “They were amicable, but now, after this, who knows.”

Tristan will always be True’s dad, “but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé,” the insider noted. “She still held out hope, so this is yet another wake-up call, hopefully the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking.”

KoKo and the power forward were considering having another child together in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but it appears she is putting those plans on hold now.

Their relationship was first rocked by a cheating scandal shortly before True’s birth in April 2018. Although Khloé gave him another chance, she broke up with the former Cleveland Cavaliers player again after he was spotted getting too cozy with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods in February 2019. He later made an effort to regain her trust, leading Khloé and Tristan to get back together officially​​​ in the spring of 2020 while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After this latest split, Khloé’s family “rallied around” her decision to “move on” from Tristan, another insider told In Touch. They “agree it’s time to let Tristan go.”