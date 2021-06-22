A united force. Khloé Kardashian’s family “rallied around” her decision to “move on” from boyfriend Tristan Thompson, an insider exclusively tells In Touch amid the couple’s latest split.

All members of the Kar-Jenner brood “agree” that “it’s time to let Tristan go,” says the source. “As much as they love Tristan, and thought he would eventually come around and commit,” they have shown Khloé full support in her choice to end the relationship.

Khloé, 36, and Tristan, 30, rekindled their romance last fall and have been discussing their plans for baby No. 2 on recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The exes currently share 3-year-old daughter True and Tristan also has a 4-year-old son, Prince, shared with ex Jordan Craig. “Ideally, Khloé would like to have another child with a dedicated partner. Unfortunately, that’s not Tristan,” the insider tells In Touch.

In Touch confirmed the former couple split weeks prior on Monday, June 21, hours after reports surfaced alleging the NBA player entered a bedroom with three women at Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer’s star-studded party in Los Angeles, California, on June 17.

“[Tristan] was seen hanging out with several girls on the upstairs deck and then went into a private room with three girls. He seemed like he was in a great mood and wanted to party. He was drinking and was partying into the early hours of the morning,” a source told E! News, while a second eyewitness claimed the NBA star was telling people he was single.

Amid the reports, Tristan seemingly denied the accusations by posting blue cap emojis on Twitter — which is a modern slang term that means something is a lie.

Khloé and Tristan’s hot and cold romance started back in September 2016 when they first sparked relationship rumors. The following year, the pair announced they were expecting baby No. 1 together. However, shortly before True’s birth in April 2018, he was caught cheating with multiple women. Although Khloé gave him another chance, she broke up with the power forward again after he was spotted getting too close for comfort with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Later on, Khloé and Tristan began quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic and they officially got back together in the spring of 2020.

During part two of the KUWTK season 20 reunion, Khloé addressed the Jordyn and Tristan drama, revealing she has no ill will toward either. “I personally don’t talk to her, but I think she’s doing really well in her personal life,” the Revenge Body alum shared in an update. “I think that’s a huge misconception [that I only forgave Tristan] … I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn?”