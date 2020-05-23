He’s feeling her new look! Tristan Thompson complimented his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian after she debuted her bronde hair color on Instagram.

“Baddie [red heart emoji]. P.S. I’m all for the caption,” Tristan, 29, wrote in the comments and added a collision emoji, a fire emoji, a flexed bicep emoji and a face with steam from nose emoji to hammer his point home.

It seems like the NBA star couldn’t help but gush over the mother of his daughter, True Thompson, after her new hair makeover. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, posted a photo set of three pictures of her showing off her ‘do with the caption: “Location: under bitches [skin] [kiss mark emoji].”

This isn’t the first time Tristan has left a thirsty comment on Khloé’s IG. He’s constantly showing love to her on social media, proving the exes are in a better place two years after their split. As In Touch previously reported, Khloé and Tristan broke up in February 2019 after his cheating scandal with little sister Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloé and the Cleveland Cavaliers player are getting along so well that they decided to quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch in March. While the exes insist they’re only social distancing together for the sake of their 2-year-old daughter, the Kardashian/Jenner clan are “convinced there’s more to” their current living arrangement. “They say they are just friends,” the insider added.

The former couple have been “getting along nicely,” another source previously told In Touch. “They look like a happy, loving family.”

While it seems like a reconciliation might not be in their future, it seems like welcoming another child together may be a possibility. During season 18 of the family’s hit E! reality TV series, Khloé revealed she had begun the process of freezing her eggs in order to give True another sibling. During a scene that aired on April 23, Tristan agreed that he would be her sperm donor.

“I’m open to doing that and down to doing that,” the Canada native said. “Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that’s what I’m on board with.”