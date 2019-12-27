“Highest in the Room” isn’t the only song from Travis Scott‘s new album that seems to reference his split with Kylie Jenner. After dropping that track back in October, the rapper released a new album called Jackboys on Friday, December 27. Now, other songs, like “Gatti,” are also sharing insight into the breakup. Check out the lyrics that sound more than a little familiar.

“Bring my hands out, try to hide my face / Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate (Yeah) / I took a chance, it’s a lot to take / I took a right, ended up right away (Straight up),” Travis, 27, raps on “Gatti.” The lyrics about his girl wanting to stay home seem to echo the sentiment from “Highest in the Room” where he sang about a woman not wanting him to leave to perform a show.

On “What to Do?” he seems to hint that he was what went wrong with their relationship. “Why did we fall that evening? / Silhouettes for the evening / You might just be my type / And I know just what you like but I’m— / Still f–ked up (Yeah) / Still f–ked up (Uh-uh, yeah) / Don’t know what to do,” he sings.

In October, a source close to the celebrity couple spilled to In Touch they were “taking a break” from their relationship. “As far as I know … it’s not a full on split,” they shared, though they admitted it came from left field. “It wasn’t that long ago that Kylie was talking about having another baby with Travis, so this comes as a shock.”

Though Kylie, 22, insisted they “are on great terms,” sources told In Touch that the pair had been struggling with Kylie’s insecurities, which seems to be reflected in the rapper’s new lyrics. “They’ve had major trust issues from the start,” the insider shared. “She has her own life and career and child and can’t watch over him. … She is this billionaire megastar and she feels so insecure about herself because of her relationship.”

However, it hasn’t taken either of them long to move on. Despite spending Thanksgiving together to build up their (platonic) relationship for their daughter, both have been spotted out on dates with other people. Travis has been spotted on a few dates, and Kylie has reignited the spark with Drake, her next rapper romance.