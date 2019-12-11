Hmmm … Drake seemingly hinted at his rumored romance with Kylie Jenner by repping her high school, Sierra Canyon, on Instagram. The rapper can be seen slyly sipping a drink while wearing a navy blue hoodie from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s alma mater. Even more suspicious, there’s a lipstick print on the brim of his white Nike hat.

The 33-year-old simply captioned the snapshot with a lip kiss emoji on December 10. Some fans think the shout out to the California high school is in honor of Lebron James‘ son Bronny James Jr., who is an athlete there. However, the mysterious smooch mark gives the photo a romantic vibe.

The Grammy winner loves teasing rumors. Us Weekly broke the news that the A-listers were “seeing each other romantically” at the beginning of November — one month after her split from Travis Scott went public. That’s not to say the news came out of the blue. A source exclusively told In Touch that Drake and Kylie, 22, have been “flirting for years.”

“They nearly became an item eight months ago,” a separate source dished to IT. “Back in early March, the two had a top-secret dinner date at a trendy Hollywood restaurant and were all over each other.”

Not surprisingly, Ky’s baby daddy, 28, isn’t too thrilled about the possibility of his ex heating up with the “Hotline Bling” artist. “He’s not happy about the budding romance at all,” another source told In Touch exclusively. The billionaire is determined to move on with her life, though. “Kylie isn’t worried about his feelings at this point … Kylie has had a crush on Drake since she was a kid, and now he’s sexier than ever. The timing for them is finally right,” the insider added. Do you, girl!

If the duo ever decides to take their rumored flirtation public, Drake has the support of the Kar-Jenner clan. A source noted that Kylie’s “mom and sisters are encouraging the romance.” Drake previously had drama with Kim Kardashian‘s husband, Kanye West, but the two artists have seemingly moved on.

Kanye opened up about their tumultuous relationship during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1O on October 24. “You’ve gotta know, there’s a lineage to Jay to Ye to Drake. It’s, you know, this person is your idol, then you get to know him, then you be friends, then you turn to frenemies, then you turn to enemies, and then you gotta bring back the positive energy,” the 42-year-old explained.

Time will tell what unfolds between Kylie and Drake!