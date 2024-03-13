One of Travis Kelce’s exes from the 2016 dating show Catching Kelce is spilling tea about the NFL star. Avery Schlereth exclusively tells In Touch that she has fond memories of her brief time with Travis.

“He’s a goofball,” she gushes. “He’s sweet. He’s very attentive and he was a good kisser.”

Avery, 30, was one of the final four women on Catching Kelce, which she says was a “fun experience.” She adds, “A lot of people went on to have fun, and if something came out of it, that was great.”

At the end of the show, Travis, 34, ended up with Maya Benberry. The two stayed together for a few months in 2016 before calling it quits. He then dated Kayla Nicole on and off from 2017 until 2022. In July 2023, the tight end began his most high-profile relationship of all when he started dating Taylor Swift.

“They’re a good match,” Avery confirms.

While hosting Saturday Night Live in March 2023, Travis joked about his previous reality television stardom. “[The show] was kind of like The Bachelor, except instead of roses, I handed out footballs,” he said. “And instead of watching, people did not. That show is owned by NBCUniversal, so it should be on Peacock, but Peacock said, ‘Nah, we good.’” The series has since been added to the streaming service.

Travis was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 but was strapped for cash by the time Catching Kelce filmed, which is why he finally decided to star on the show. “I turned down the show about 100 times [at first], it felt like,” he said on “The Pivot” podcast. “I was having so much buying whatever the hell I wanted to, going wherever the hell I wanted to. I wasn’t financially looking at this as, you know, I need to have money down the line. [But] there were times in the offseason … I was avoiding the rent lady. It was that bad.”

Starring on the E! series was a quick payday, he admitted. “I heard about this situation where I could make six figures in two weeks and I was like, ‘Uhhh …’ And 50 ladies? I’m like, ‘This is actually starting to sound a little better.’”

While Travis didn’t find lasting love on the show, things have gotten quite serious in his relationship with Taylor, 34. The professional athlete recently traveled to Singapore to attend two of his girlfriend’s Eras tour concerts. Upon returning to the United States, the duo hit up a private Oscars afterparty on Sunday, March 10.

Travis is now in the football offseason, while the pop star has a break from touring until May 9.