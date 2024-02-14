Celebration turned to horror at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl ​2024 victory parade on Wednesday, February 14, when at least 10 fans were shot outside Union Station.

The parade wound down at the location and shortly after the players were done addressing fans from the stage, gunfire rang out. The Kansas City Police Department confirmed two armed suspects had been taken into custody. Video posted to X showed members of the crowd tackling one of the gunmen.

One of the first players to respond on social media was Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill, who asked others to join him “in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.” Minutes earlier, he had been on stage celebrating his team’s third Super Bowl win in four seasons.

Scroll down for reactions from players and celebrities the Chiefs’ victory celebration shooting.